Grace Lutheran Church will have a drive-through Bethlehem Village from 6 to 8 p.m., Dec. 11 -12 and from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 13.
As attendees remain in their cars, they will be guided through the village with radio transmission to see what the town of Bethlehem was like. The journey will end with a live nativity.
Grace Lutheran Church is at 9806 NE Zac Lentz Parkway in Victoria. The event is free to the public and everyone is invited to visit Bethlehem. For more information, call 361-573-2232.
