Crossroads residents ages 18 and older can climb 19 steps to the balcony of the historic Grand Theater in downtown Yoakum to lounge in red leather recliners in front of the big screen.
The $15 balcony tickets currently include popcorn, and after all the initial concessions are purchased, patrons can call from a station upstairs for their future needs.
“If you need anything else, we come up and wait on you,” said Tammy Steinmann, who owns the theater with her husband, Phillip Steinmann.
Friday marked the conclusion of construction on the 35-seat balcony, which was phase three of the renovation performed by Weaver and Jacobs Constructors of Cuero, Steinmann said.
“I love the color of the red recliners that make it all tie together. The sharp red ties in with the black and red walls and the multicolored carpet with red and black,” Steinmann said. “They (Weaver and Jacobs) did a good job. We started with them and finished with them. They did all three phases.”
Phase two of the renovation of the 1922 theater building concluded in June with the addition of the second screen in theater 2, which seats 81 people. Theater 1, which seats 200 patrons, opened in 2016. The seat backs downstairs rock, so they too are comfortable, too, Steinmann said.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Steinmann said. “With the service downstairs as well, we try our hardest to treat every customer with the best customer service around, and we try to keep everything clean.”
Steinmann said she is glad to finally be finished with the project she started three-and-a-half years ago, though “it’s not the end.” She intends to continue making the theater better all the time.
“I feel that I have the best group of people around because they love it just as much as I do,” Steinmann said. “I couldn’t do it alone. I couldn’t do it without the ones that I have. I even have some that volunteer because they love being there. It’s amazing how good they are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.