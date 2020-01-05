EL TORO – The drive up U.S. 59 toward El Toro on Sunday afternoon was a stressful one for Taylor Randolph, who manages Fivecoats RV Park on Farm-to-Market road 234.
“The initial phone call was that there was an RV in El Toro on fire,” Randolph said.
Jackson County Sheriff A.J. Louderback said about 2 p.m Sunday that it was only a grass fire.
An hour later, Louderback said the fire was almost extinguished.
The fire started when Vince Riccabonna, who owns eight acres on U.S. 59 in El Toro, was mowing grass with a new machine.
When it backfired, Riccabonna said it caught on fire and also lit the ground below.
“It just happened that fast,” Riccabonna said. “It wasn’t even two minutes, and I knew it was out of control and tried to stomp it out.”
He said the fire burned a back trailer house that had several cars and two travel trailers.
Kurt Janica, a fire chief with Jackson County Emergency Services District, said the fire was able to spread quickly because of a strong south wind.
By the time firefighters arrived, he said five acres had already ignited. It had spread to more than 20 acres by the time it was contained.
Jackson County ESD No. 3, Ganado Volunteer Fire Department, Lolita Volunteer Fire Department, Vanderbilt Volunteer Fire Department and Victoria Fire Department responded to the fire.
Although Janica said numerous items burned in Riccabonna’s backyard, firefighters were able to save his primary residence.
There were no injuries, and no other structures were damaged.
As for Randolph, he said he let out a sigh of relief when he arrived at Fivecoats and the RVs were fine.
“I’m glad it wasn’t us,” Randolph said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.