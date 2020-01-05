The drive up U.S. 59 toward El Toro on Sunday afternoon was a stressful one for Taylor Randolph, who manages Fivecoats RV Park on FM 234.
"The initial phone call was that there was an RV in El Toro on fire," Randolph said.
Jackson County Sheriff A.J. Louderback said about 2 p.m Sunday that it was only a grass fire.
Multiple fire fighting agencies responded to the blaze.
An hour later, Louderback said the fire was almost extinguished.
"There were numerous structures that were threatened," Louderback said. "I'm pretty sure they were able to save them all."
Louderback said numerous agencies responded to the fire. Although he described the fire as large, he couldn't yet say how many acres had burned.
As for Randolph, he said he let out a sigh of relief when he arrived at Fivecoats and the RVs were fine.
"I'm glad it wasn't us," Randolph said. "Once we knew it wasn't our RV park we stopped there."
Check back at VictoriaAdvocate.com later as more details about this story become available.
