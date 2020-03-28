This month, readers sent us some great photos of themselves enjoying the great outdoors.

From off-roading in Moab, Utah, to ice cream deliciousness to family backyard fun, the great outdoors was a hit.

Kelly Clark takes first place this month for a photo featuring her family digging into their garden.

Pat and Marvin O’Neill win second place with their photo of the two walking barefoot in White Sands, N.M.

Molly Sless finished in third with a photo of her daughter watching fish in Ganado.

Clark won a triple dish and choice of a Nora Fleming Mini, value $55, from Days Gone Bye in downtown Victoria.

For our current photo contest, we want people to take a break from the non-stop focus on COVID-19 and have a little fun. Of course, please be safe and maintain the required protocols.

But now is your chance to go out into nature and shoot photos of the beautiful wildflowers blooming in your backyards, along the roadways and in pastures. Submit your photos to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. April 10 for a chance to win a gift certificate from Charlene’s Gifts in downtown Victoria.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.