The Great State Republicans are hosting a spring Home & Garden Tour fundraiser to support conservative political candidates in the Hallettsville area.
The tour will be from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. June 4.
Tickets are $25 and available at Country Touch, Jo’s Greenhut & Nursery, the Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce, or by calling Linda Smith at 361-798-6845.
The homes and yards of Jason and Carmen Appelt, Carl and Laura Blahuta, and Carl and Julia Hobbs. Also featured will be High Hill Distillery owned by the Popp family. A plant sale will be featured at the Blahuta home.
Each home and garden as well as the distillery have their own history and unique landscaping. This tour will show the distinctive decorations of the homes as well as the landscape at each stop.
Great State Republicans PAC is a tax-exempt organization under Section 527 of the Internal Revenue Code. Contributions to the Great State Republicans PAC are not deductible as charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes, corporate contributions are not permitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.