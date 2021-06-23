Strength for the Journey, a grief ministry for parents who have lost their child, meets monthly at Assumption Catholic Church parish hall, 108 6th St. in Ganado, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The July 13 meeting will include a reflection on how to grieve the loss of one’s child in a blended family, according to a news release from the ministry.
For more information, call Patricia Hoelscher at 979-257-9984 or email phoelscher@victoriadiocese.org.
