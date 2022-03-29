Bronte Club, Decora Study Club, and Morning Study Club met at the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse on March 16 for the annual Friendship Day. Bronte Club served as host club for the day.
Becky Miller, president of Bronte Club, called the meeting to order. Martha Tarkington led “A Collect for Club Women,” as well as the pledges to the United States and Texas flags. Karen Perkins played the piano to accompany the singing of the Federation Song.
Miller introduced special guests for the day — Texas State Representative District 30, Geanie Morrison; State GFWC President Cindy A. Simmons, of Ingleside; Alamo District GFWC President Novella Byrd, of Cotulla; Phillis Rigamonte, Diana Hass, and other special guests.
Novella Byrd brought greetings from the Alamo District, with an invitation to attend the Spring Convention set for April 9 in Victoria. She also noted that the State GFWC convention will be April 27-30 in Beaumont, and the National GFWC convention will be June 24-28.
Cindy Simmons brought greetings from the State GFWC.
Pam Pozzi introduced Morrison as the speaker. In reviewing Morrison’s legislative career in the introduction, Pozzi reminded the group that Morrison authored the “Baby Moses law” which gives parents who are unable to care for their child a safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place, such as a hospital, fire station, free-standing emergency center or EMS station. All 50 states have now adopted this law.
In her presentation, Morrison spoke about outstanding Texas women who have served in the Legislature, as well as reviewed accomplishments of the past legislative session.
Miller announced that items are needed as donations for the country store at the Alamo District Spring Convention.
Miller then thanked Morning Study Club for the Women’s Club House decorations for the day. She also thanked Decora Study Club for the food for the tea hour.
