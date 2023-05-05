Dance Halls
Gruenau Hall in 2017

 Advocate File Photo

Gruenau Hall is holding their sausage feast on Sunday.

The hall is located at 1012 Gruenau Road, Yorktown.

The sausage feast will feature German style cooking. 

Dine-in and plates to-go will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $12.

