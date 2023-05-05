Gruenau Hall is holding their sausage feast on Sunday.
The hall is located at 1012 Gruenau Road, Yorktown.
The sausage feast will feature German style cooking.
Dine-in and plates to-go will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $12.
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 3:14 pm
Dr. Roger C. Schustereit said:
May God offer comfort to all of us who mourn.
God, bless,
Dr. Roger C. Schustereit
Pete Bernal said:
Ricky Lenz said:
Kathy Frost said:
I remember Mr. Kissinger and his sweet family from First Baptist Church. He always had a great smile. I am so sorry for the family's lose.
Sincerely,
Kathy Frost
Linda Williams said:
We offer our sincere condolences to the family of Marilyn Morris. She was the Dean of my graduating class of 1993.
