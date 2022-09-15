Guadalupe Regional Flood Planning Group to host community meeting

Residents will have a chance to learn more about the Guadalupe Regional Flood Planning Group’s new flood risk reduction plan during an upcoming public meeting.
The Guadalupe RFPG will host the meeting at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the University of Houston-Victoria Northwest Campus Multipurpose Room, 1604 E. Airline Road. Attendees will be able to view the plan, ask questions and provide feedback.
“Public input is extremely important to the success of this first-ever ‘bottom-up’ planning effort,” said Guadalupe RFPG Chairman Douglas R. Miller in a news release. “It is important that this plan captures projects and strategies to address (residents’) very real flood risks and concerns so they can be considered for potential funding.”
This event is not hosted by the city, but city staff will attend to represent local interests.
Residents can also view the plan and provide feedback at guadaluperfpg.org or at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St. Comments can also be emailed to lwillis@gbra.org or mailed to Guadalupe Blanco River Authority, attention Lauren Willis; 933 E. Court St.; Seguin, Texas 78155. Comments must be received by Oct. 7.
To learn more about the city’s efforts to improve drainage and prevent flooding, view the storm drainage master plan at victoriatx.gov/masterplans.