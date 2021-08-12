Gulf Bend Center instructors will provide free Mental Health First Aid training courses during September in observance of Suicide Awareness Month, according to a news release. On average, there are 129 suicides every day, and for every suicide, 25 more people attempt suicide. The numbers are staggering, but there are ways to help, like deciding to become certified in Mental Health First Aid.
Most of us would know how to help if we saw someone having a heart attack — we’d start CPR, or at the very least, call 9-1-1. But too few of us would know how to respond if we saw someone having a panic attack or if we were concerned that a friend or co-worker might be showing signs of alcoholism.
Mental Health First Aid takes the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations about mental health and substance use problems by improving understanding and providing an action plan that teaches people to safely and responsibly identify and address a potential mental illness or substance use disorder. When more people are equipped with the tools they need to start a dialogue, more people can get the help they need. Mental Health First Aiders can even save lives.
The upcoming training dates/registration links are as follow:
Sept. 2 — Adult MHFA: Register at eventbrite.com/e/165282962791.
Sept. 16 — Veterans MHFA: Register at eventbrite.com/e/165165322927.
Sept. 17 — Youth MHFA: Register at eventbrite.com/e/165181635719.
Sept. 30 — Adult MHFA: Register at eventbrite.com/e/165285550531.
The trainings are free and open to the public; however, donations are welcome and greatly appreciated.
For more information or to register for training call Nicole Beamer, the center’s Mental Health First Aid Outreach Educator at 361-575-0611, ext. 645.
