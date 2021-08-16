The Gulf Coast Bird Observatory will host its annual Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza (XHX) from 8 a.m. to noon On Sept. 18 and Sept. 25, at the GCBO headquarters in Lake Jackson.
XHX will take place during the peak of ruby-throated hummingbird migration and will feature live hummingbird banding performed by experts, according to a news release from the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory.
This is a great opportunity to see these incredible birds up close and in the hand. Learn all about their adaptations and get a look at their beautiful plumage.
People can also choose to “Adopt a Hummer,” for the opportunity to sit next to the bander as they work and release the hummingbird once it’s banded. Other activities include informative and entertaining, activities for the kids, a hummingbird and butterfly plant sale and the chance to shop in the nature gift shop.
Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. The GCBO headquarters is at 299 SH 332 West in Lake Jackson. Adult tickets cost $5 each, and kids 12 and under are free. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org for more information.
