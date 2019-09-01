A disturbance in the central Gulf of Mexico was upgraded Sunday evening to a 40% chance of development during the next five days as the associated wave moves westward toward Mexico.
Chances of development are small, but the wave brings an increased chance of rain, especially if the area remains disorganized. If development occurs, increased swells and rip currents are possible in the South Texas area.
Rain chances for South Texas are uncertain, but the forecast Sunday evening included isolated or scattered showers and storms through Wednesday.
The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor the disturbance.
