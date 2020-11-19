More than 200 Hallet Oak Gallery members sold a total of 1,004 tickets for the 2020 Hallet Oak Gallery Raffle to support Hallet Oak Gallery’s free programs, according to a news release.
The fundraising effort was a huge success.
The raffle fundraising effort inspires children, adults, and seniors to do their best work and encourages them to try new civic, cultural and artistic experiences. The free programs during the pandemic are art contests and come-and-go events. Creative interactive exhibits for all ages that promote science, technology, art and math (STEAM) are at these events.
“We appreciate the community support and support from afar as many donations came in through the mail through the raffle ticket sales. At our Fall 2020 art exhibit opening, we saw a lot of support from the artists, as they were buying each other’s artwork.
It is these types of reactions to the pandemic that gives us hope to survive next year.
We invite the public to enjoy the experience of purchasing art for Christmas on Saturday, Nov. 28, Dec. 5, and Dec. 12,” said Mieko Mahi, executive director of Hallet Oak Gallery. “The artists have prepared smaller pieces of art to sell. We will close after the Dec. 12 to prepare for our annual fundraiser in January 2021. We hope that you can stop in and visit or see the artworks online halletoakgallery.com.”
For more information, visit halletoakgallery.com or call 361-217-7030. Admission is free, and Hallet Oak Gallery is located at 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville.
