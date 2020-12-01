The Hallet Oak Gallery's International Art Contest, which was open to all ages and media, challenged artists to show another culture, according to a news release.
H-E-B sponsored the contest, and Claire Scoggin, founder and treasurer of Hallet Oak Foundation, acted as judge.
Scoggin grew up an Air Force "brat." She lived in many places in the U.S. as well as around the world. Her observation of different cultures led her to become a social studies teacher for 24 years. She then worked at the Houston Museum of Natural Science where she wrote curriculum for science as well as many historical and cultural exhibits. She has traveled worldwide and appreciates the beauty in all cultures, as well as the challenges they face.
Best of Show-Cultural Art Representation was awarded to Cassidy Janak, 17, for “Yemeni Girl.”
“This is a pencil drawing of a photo of a Yemeni girl by Steve McCurry," Janak said of her work. "I am intrigued with how the women use colorful clothes and embellishments to express themselves.“
Best Cultural Art Technique went to Peggy Moore, 68, for her Hawaiian quilt, “Ipu.”
“I created this piece using batik fabric, which I appliqued, then quilted, then sewed for a pillow cover. It is from an Hawaiian quilting pattern called ‘Ipu,'" wrote Moore. "The only use of the Ipu, or Calabash, that has survived is as a hula instrument. Past uses included food and water containers, lamps, storage bins and general carry alls.”
Best Cultural Art Exhibiting Emotion was awarded to Lois Weiss, 79, for "No Hay Entrada,” a 14-by-18-inch oil painting.
“I like to paint things that are meaningful to me ... not just a landscape or still life, but a portrait of a family member or friend, or, in this case, a social problem that concerns me,” Weiss said.
The Hallet Oak Gallery supports family cultures, traditions and experiences through art. This contest gave artists an opportunity to showcase their skills by presenting cultures around the world.
