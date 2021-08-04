Currently on display at the Hallet Oak Gallery is the 2021 Artists Exhibit featuring paintings, photography, drawings, sculptures and woodcarvings, according to a news release.
Two illustrated historic timeline wall displays also are on display.
Beautifully illustrated banners recount stories and events in the history of Hallettsville and of the Lavaca River. Visitors can read about Hallettsville’s namesake families and the evolution of the town as it is known today. Follow the first-ever history of the Lavaca River from its first sighting by the French explorer LaSalle in 1685 to the present, noting its historic crests, floods and other historical events.
Visitors also can enjoy a scavenger hunt in the gallery and the beautiful Lavaca County Courthouse views.
Regular events include:
Second Wednesday of every month
South Central Texas Art League program
6-8 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Second Wednesday of every month
The Writer’s Group
1-4 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Second Monday of every month
League of Women Voters
6-7:30 p.m. All are welcome to LWV Lavaca County nonpartisan meetings.
First Tuesday of every month
Hallet Oak Foundation’s Friends of Lavaca River Meeting
This group meets to foster improvement and preservation of the river.
4:30-6 p.m. Dress is casual. Refreshments are served, and a cash bar will be available.
El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant in downtown Hallettsville. The event is free and membership is not required.
Visit www.halletoakgallery.com or leave a message for details at 361-217-7030.
Upcoming free programs, which are open to the public and funded in part by Hallet Oak Foundation members and sponsors, Dr. Betty J. Edwards, Dixon-Allen Foundation and city of Hallettsville, include:
August
Aug. 7
Michael Windberg demo
11 a.m.–3 p.m.
The demo is free and open to the public, and membership is not required.
Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St., Hallettsville
Visit www.halletoakgallery.com or call 361-217-7030 for more information.
Aug. 27 thru Nov. 6
Open call for 2022 aspiring artists
Mail introduction letter to Hallet Oak Gallery, P.O. Box 662, Hallettsville, TX 77964. Nov. 6 is the deadline.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 4 thru Nov. 13
Open call for “International-Influenced Art Contest”
Show a culture other than your own. Free entry for all ages. Any media may be used. Prizes sponsored by H-E-B.
Email a photo of your art to venue@halletoakgallery.com by Nov. 13. Include full name and age.
Sept. 25
Kolache & Coffee Open House
8 a.m.-noon
Complimentary coffee, juice and kolaches while supplies last.
The event is free and open to the public in memory of Abdon Stanley Cejka .
Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St., Hallettsville
Visit www.halletoakgallery.com or call 361-217-7030 for more information.
Hallet Oak Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit that operates Hallet Oak Gallery as a place to exhibit art, see art and learn with knowledge-based S.T.E.A.M. resources. Hallet Oak Gallery is located in the historic Kahn & Stanzel Building, 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville. The foundation operates Friends of Hallettsville Downtown Revitalization to create beautification projects through art and culture. For more information, visit www.halletoakfoundation.com and www.halletoakgallery.com or call 361-217-7030 and leave a message. Hallet Oak Gallery is open Monday–Friday noon to 2 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
