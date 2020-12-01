Hallet Oak Gallery offered a family-oriented pumpkin art contest for those who wanted to use their talents during the fall pandemic, according to a news release. Linda Cejka judged the entries based on originality and technique.
Cejka is a founder of the Hallet Oak Foundation and outreach director for the Hallet Oak Gallery. Cejka is a graduate of Our Lady of the Lake University with a master's degree in business focusing on marketing. Her bachelor's degree is in English literature with a psychology minor from the University of Texas at Austin. Cejka, with her zest to promote art advocacy, is determined to make a difference by developing new programs that will touch the lives of children and senior citizens.
“We created the pandemic-style contests to enable the local schools and artists to participate by email," Cejka said. "We open the guidelines to where it is easy to apply, and we do the rest. The recognition awards inspire artists to do good works.”
The prizes were sponsored by H-E-B.
In the teen division, winners included Kayla Immekus, 14, who won first place for most creative with "Kitty," and Kara Immekus, 16, who won first place for scariest with "Spider." In the adult division, Darlene Immekus, 42, won first place for cutest with "Owl."
Hallet Oak Gallery is an art, performance and learning center. The gallery is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. During December, the hours are longer for visitors to enjoy the Hallettsville courthouse square. For more information visit halletoakgallery.com or call 361-217-7030.
