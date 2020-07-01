The Hallet Oak Gallery is hosting a summer art contest. The theme for the contest is: “What did you do in the last three months?” Any medium is allowed and the contest is open to all ages, according to a Hallet Oak Gallery news release.
Those interested in entering the contest can photograph their artwork and email it by July 31 to venue@halletoakgallery.com. They must include their full name and age, and prizes are sponsored by H-E-B.
Georgia Pohl, Hallet Oak Gallery’s master art summer instructor, suggested having fun being creative. She said the best art comes from the heart, not to be afraid to start over when not happy with the first result, and to look around for inspiration while using one’s imagination.
“The Gallery looks forward to seeing what you have done and sharing it online and publishing the winners,” Pohl said. “Good luck and happy creating!”
The Hallet Oak Gallery is closed until August because of coronavirus.
“The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, is encouraging people to remain vigilant, wear a pandemic mask in public, social distance, and stay home if they can,” said Mieko Mahi, Hallet Oak Gallery’s executive director. “We are continuing to promote the 2020 artists for online sales, offering curbside purchases, and we are encouraging donations and raffle sales through our website, www.halletoakgallery.com.”
