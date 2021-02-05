Hallet Oak Gallery has new hours.
The gallery will be open from noon to 2 p.m. weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a gallery news release.
On an ongoing basis, view the 2021 artists exhibit featuring paintings, photography, drawings, sculptures and woodcarvings. Discover the stories of Hallettsville’s namesake family on the Hallet Historical Timeline. Learn about the architecture of the building designed by renowned architect J. Riely Gordon. Notice the Muldoon blue sandstone used on the outside of the building and the cast-iron threshold stamped Kahn & Stanzel.
Enjoy a scavenger hunt in the gallery or around the square.
The 2021 programs are funded in part by Dr. Betty J. Edwards, Dixon-Allen Foundation, and the city of Hallettsville. All activities are at the gallery, 115 N. Main St., Hallettsville. The website is www.halletoakgallery.com. For more information call 361-217-7030.
All events are free and open to the public:
Saturday
Hallet Oak Gallery Beautification Day
8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Inside the Gallery – Children’s Art Project by Linda Cejka
Outdoors – Cleanup projects for adults
Over 15 may pick up trash with adults, must be prepared with proper clothing.
Community Service Certificates provided for students
March 6
Grand Opening — 2021 Artists Exhibit
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Open House Reception
Refreshments will be served.
Traditional and contemporary art by Moses Adams, Dianne Appelt, Blanche Cavarretta, Roy Cavarretta, Linda Cejka, Larry Charles, Toni Conner, Gene Grant, Mary Gullette, Debbie Halling, JoAnn Kahanek, Ken Kopacki, Mieko Mahi, Kathleen McBride, Paulina Patterson, Dennis Pesek, James Phillips, Steven Pituch, Georgia Pohl, Phyllis Rivera, Timothy Sadler, Lois Weiss, Michael Windberg and Bria Woods
March 20
First-Day-of-Spring Chalk Art — Come and Go
3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Thumbprint Art Class by Georgia Pohl
4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Outdoor Music
Exhibits of Hallettsville High School Livestock and Rodeo Art, Young American Creative Patriotic Art, and Moulton school district ISD Western Art.
Pets welcome.
April 3Hallet Oak Gallery Beautification Day
8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Indoors – Children’s Art Project by Linda Cejka
Outdoors – Cleanup projects for adults
Over 15 may pick up trash with adults, must be prepared with proper clothing.
Community Service Certificates provided for students.
Hallet Oak Gallery will award six $150 student service scholarships donated by Robert Blair, Marilyn Prazak Chovanetz, and Cheryl and Duwayne Engelhardt. See www.halletoakgallery.com for details. Selection will be based on most Hallet Oak Gallery youth volunteer hours and most creative young artist exhibit in the gallery.
