Hallet Oak Art Auction and Soiree will follow the COVID-19 protocol, according to a gallery news release. Only 20 tickets are available due to the 50% attendance capacity at one time.
Doors will open from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday for the Hallet Oak Gallery’s annual fundraising event. With the gallery still wearing its seasonal festive finery, visitors can socialize, enjoy light refreshments and preview artworks for auction. Victoria guitarist David Faskas will provide a romantic background of classical guitar music throughout the afternoon. There are silent auction items of beautiful gift baskets as well as a plethora of works by gallery artists for purchase. A high point of the afternoon will be when Randolph Holford takes the stage. The smooth talking auctioneer from the Houston Livestock Show will have bidders vying for their favorite artworks as onlookers cheer them on and enjoy the fun.
Reservations for the soiree must be made in advance by Thursday. The tickets are $55 per individual and $100 per couple. To purchase by mail, see the homepage at halletoakgallery.com or RSVP by leaving a voice message at 361-217-7030.
People can bid on their favorite artist’s artwork in person or by phone.
Hallet Oak Gallery is located on the Hallettsville downtown square and is operated by Hallet Oak Foundation, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. Proceeds from the event will support Hallet Oak Gallery’s ongoing educational and art programs. Special events planned for 2021 include, art exhibits, beautification days, First Day of Spring Chalk Art, the Juneteenth celebration, live art demonstrations, school and public art contests, Halloween on the Square and the Christkindlmarkt Art Market. Hallet Oak Foundation is also parent to the Friends of Hallettsville Downtown Revitalization, which offers programs for youths and adults of all ages to volunteer in community cleanup projects, including commissioning public artworks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.