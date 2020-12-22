In a contest sponsored by Hallet Oak Gallery, local students created artworks themed “Season Changes.” Teachers encouraged students to show not only nature but also the sights and smells that they enjoy during season changes and family customs that make them happy. Any media could be used. Local artist Michael Windberg judged entries based on the use of color, balance, and harmony. H-E-B, Splashway Family Waterpark, Hair on the Square and Hallet Oak Foundation donated prizes.
Hallettsville High School winners: Art Teacher, Staci Powers
- Best of Show: “Ornament” by Pricilla Corvera, 15
- First Place: “Chandelier Baby” by Iris Perez, 18
- Second Place: “ Dog with Lights” by Ava Miranda, 15
- Third Place: “Ginger Bread” by Kala Bujnoch, 16
- Honorable Mention: “Cat with Tree” by Isabelle Kalina, 16
- Hallettsville Junior High School winners: Art Teacher, Sheila Henke
- First Place: “Snow” by Brianna Mikesh, 13
- Second Place: “Fire Place” by Macey Pustka, 13
- Third Place: “ Chili Time” by Darby Phillips, 12
- Honorable Mention: “Fall Tree” by Bailey Smith, 12
Hallet Oak Gallery supports local artists as well as artists from afar. All “Season Changes” entries are on Hallet Oak Gallery’s website: halletoakgallery.com and Facebook page.
The Hallet Oak Foundation is a 501©(3) non-profit organization operating Hallet Oak Gallery. Memberships to support the arts include senior citizen, $20; senior couple, $40; adult, $30; adult couple, $50; family, $75; student $15; and educator, $20. All visitors are welcome. Membership is not required to attend. For more information visit halletgallery.com or call 361-217-7030.
