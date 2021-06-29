Hallet Oak Gallery hosts a number of ongoing events as well as special programs.
The first Tuesday of every month is the Friends of the River meeting from 4:30-6 p.m. at El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant in downtown Hallettsville. Membership is not required, refreshments are served and there is a cash bar.
The South Central Texas Art League meets from 6-8 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the gallery.
Also, on the second Wednesday from 1-4 p.m., the Writer's Group meets at the gallery.
Upcoming special programs include a free leather tooling class offered by Darlene Immekus from 1-3 p.m. July 10 at the gallery. Register by calling and leaving a message with the number of people attending.
On July 24, the Hallet Oak Gallery Beautification Day will take place from 8-9:30 a.m. The Children's Art Project led by Linda Cejka will happen indoors while the cleanup projects for adults will take place outdoors. Those older than 15 can participate in the cleanup with the adults provided they wear the proper clothing. Community service certificates will be provided for students.
On Aug.7, the gallery will host a free Michael Windberg demonstration from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
An open call for 2022 Aspiring Artists will be Aug. 27 through Nov. 6 Those interested should mail a letter of introduction to Hallet Oak Gallery, P.O. Box 662, Hallettsville, Texas 77964.
The Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St., is open from noon- 2 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays for the viewing of the 2021 artists exhibit, which includes paintings, photography, drawings, sculptures, and woodcarvings.
For more information, visit www.halletoakgallery.com or call 361-217-7030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.