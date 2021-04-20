Hallet Oak Gallery is selling raffle tickets to support its operations.
The gallery is a place to exhibit art, see art and learn about art. The gallery promotes the 2021 artists through online sales and by being open for viewing and purchasing of art, according to a news release from the gallery.
Throughout the pandemic, the gallery has created come-and-go themes, art lectures and art activities for all ages. Numerous art contests are planned to continue as a way to offer artistic skill recognition.
Raffle tickets are $2 each or six for $10. Raffle winners will be announced at 4 p.m. on Oct. 9.
The raffle items are first place, Armored Rock Climber“ Wood Sculpture by James D. Phillips; second, Gourd Art Inlaid Turquoise & Antler by Roy Cavarretta; third, "Daffodils" ” watercolor painting by Larry Charles; fourth, “Heavenly Pears” oil on canvas board by Lois Weiss; fifth, “Coca-Cola” color photograph by Ken Kopacki; sixth, “Lavaca County Courthouse” by Mary Gullette; and seventh, $25, donated by Bob Morgenroth in memory of Bernice Morkovsky Morgenroth.
For more information, visit www.halletoakgallery.com or call 361-217-7030. Admission to the Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville, is free. COVID-19 guidelines apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.