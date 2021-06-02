As a new member of the South Central Texas Art League, Adrenus Craton will present her exhibition program, “Battle of the Soul—Which Side Are You On?” at Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville.
The public is invited to view the artwork, hear the program and meet the artist, as well as other art league members from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday.
The art league program, headed by league President Tim Sadler, is an effort to highlight and support art and creativity in Hallettsville and surrounding counties. The league’s mission is to foster art and art appreciation in the South Central Texas area.
The art exhibition program is based on the artist’s namesake collection. This particular collection was born in Krakow, Poland, during the time before Pope John Paul II’s death and rise in succession of the newly elected Pope Benedict XVI. These large-scale canvased paintings are centered on the 14 historical, and widely talked about, concepts derived from the seven sins and the seven virtues.
The purpose of the program is to introduce an entirely new artistic expression inspired by Plato’s philosophical writings achieved by newly defined artist techniques that have been discovered and developed during her travels. Since an early age, Craton always held onto her dreams that her art, philanthropy and pursuit of an artistic way of life would play a role in connecting her more deeply and authentically with others. In turn, she hoped this would shine a bright light on, and raise the awareness of, our collectiveness, bringing to surface what we all have in common — our perfections and our imperfections.
Craton, who was born and raised in Lavaca County, is the daughter to Elliott Craton and Denice Enoch Craton, a local self-published author. Her work has been featured locally, nationally and internationally. One of her earliest self-curated art exhibitions, at age 17, took place in Hallettsville at the Hallettsville Garden and Cultural Center. Since then, her artwork has been exhibited and seen in New York City, London, Poland and Bulgaria. Her artwork is in private collections around the world.
Her parallel work as a creative writer, professional photographer and producer of inspirational digital content has been published with FashionTV, British Vogue, American Vogue, Suitcase Magazine, Italian Vogue, Forbes Russia and The Fashionista.
Adrenus’ philanthropic efforts in Europe paved the way for the founding of her London HOUSE Studio, which houses the world’s first socially conscious model agency, Novelmodels. From late 2018, after having returned to the United States, she began working alongside some of her greatest inspirations — primarily the socially and environmentally conscious fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski and his team led by Emily Ulrich and agent Anne du Boucheron.
Most recently, Craton has collaborated with LA-based founder, artist and philanthropist, Alexandra Grant, championing the founder’s profound mission with a local project that captures the human spirit within Grant’s “grantLOVE” brand.
Due to the pandemic, Craton has been on hiatus in Hallettsville where she has worked with her art, photography and project production.
For more information on the upcoming art program, contact the artist at info@adrenuscraton.com or go to her website, adrenuscraton.com. For more information about the South Central Texas Art League, visit their website, sctxartleague.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.