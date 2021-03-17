Hallet Oak Gallery will celebrate spring on Saturday, according to a news release. The First-Day-of-Spring Chalk Art Come and Go is sponsored by Peoples State Bank.
A thumbprint and chalk art class will be offered by Georgia Pohl 3-4 p.m., and music will be provided outdoors by Chris Rybak 4-6 p.m.
Peruse exhibits of Hallettsville High School Livestock and Rodeo Art and Young American Creative Patriotic Art. Visitors are welcome to browse and enjoy the gallery’s historic timeline, and STEAM scavenger hunts are available for all ages indoors or outdoors.
Also, plan to browse through the 2021 Artists Exhibit, which will be on display throughout the summer. See traditional and contemporary art by Moses Adams, Dianne Appelt, Blanche Cavarretta, Roy Cavarretta, Linda Cejka, Larry Charles, Toni Conner, Gene Grant, Mary Gullette, Debbie Halling, JoAnn Kahanek, Ken Kopacki, Mieko Mahi, Kathleen McBride, Paulina Patterson, Dennis Pesek, James Phillips, Steven Pituch, Georgia Pohl, Phyllis Rivera, Timothy Sadler, Lois Weiss, Michael Windberg and Bria Woods.
Artwork will be for sale.
The event is free and open to the public. Membership is not required, and pets are welcome. Social distancing and masks will be encouraged. The new hours are Monday through Friday, noon-2 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gallery is located at 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville. For more information visit halletoakgallery.com or call 361-217-7030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.