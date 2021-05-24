Mieko Mahi will host a free photography lecture 1-2 p.m. June 5 at Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville. The lecture is open to all ages.
In the lecture, “How a Camera Works and Creating Photos That Leap Off the Page,” Mahi will discuss what it takes to create dynamic images in the oilfield. Her topics include how a camera operates, the oilfield environment and the importance of seeing. The lecture will focus on improving photographic skills and critiquing photography. Participants may include amateurs, advanced amateurs and engineers, as well as marketing and media professionals.
Mahi is a freelance petroleum photographer doing business as Mieko Mahi Photography & Video Services. She is the owner and founder of EnergyImages.Com, a stock photo agency.
Mahi has more than 30 years of experience in photography for the petroleum industry. She has completed extensive fieldwork, both onshore and offshore, for leading oil-patch firms. Numerous industry publications, including Oil & Gas Journal, World Oil, and Petroleum Engineer International, have featured her work.
The talk will last 45 minutes with time afterward for questions and answers.
Sponsors include Wachel & Associates, Dixon-Allen Foundation and the City of Hallettsville
To enroll, visit halletoakgallery.com or call 361-217-7030. Leave a message with the number of persons attending.
