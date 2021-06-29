Darlene Immekus will provide a demonstration, "How to Tool Leather," from 1-3 p.m. July 10 at the Hallet Oak Gallery in Hallettsville.
Attendees will learn to use leather-working tools by creating a coaster with a traditional Sheridan-style design. Supplies will be provided for those who register by calling 361-217-7030. Leave a message with the number of people attending.
Immekus is a junior high shop teacher who includes leather working in her classes. She is experienced in making purses, shoe tops, key chains, wallets, belts, bracelets and horse tack reins.
