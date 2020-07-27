Michael Windberg will paint while guests shop for art supplies from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hallet Oak Gallery in Hallettsville, according to a Hallet Oak Gallery news release.
Glass palettes, Windberg boxes, brushes, paints, glazes, canvases and easels will be available to purchase for one day only.
The gallery, 115 N. Main St., will offer for sale original paintings by Windberg, a renowned artist. Continuing in the tradition of his father, Dalhart Windberg, artist of Texas, Windberg has made his mark as a serious painter of Texas landscapes and historical subjects.
“While I enjoy historical images, landscapes will always be my first love,” Windberg said,
Also available on Saturday will be an outdoor architecture scavenger hunt for those who would enjoy walking around the downtown square. The hunt will be open to all ages and prizes will be awarded after the scavenger hunts.
