Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville, will host, "How a Camera Works" by Mieko Mahi from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
On June 19, a free Juneteenth Celebration will take place at the gallery with four speakers and refreshments. Doors will open at 11 a.m. for guests to view special exhibits by Hallet Oak Gallery artists Moses Adams, Satori Davis, Gene Grant and Bria Woods. The four presentations will include "From Slavery to Freedom" by Adams from 2 to 2:30 p.m.; "Beginning of Life" by Davis from 2:30 to 3 p.m.; "Transformation" by Grant from 3 to 3:30 p.m.; and "New Beginnings" by Woods from 3:30 to 4 p.m.
On July 10, the gallery will host a free "Leather Tooling Art Class" by Darlene Immekus from 1 to 2 p.m. Those interested can call the gallery and leave a message with the number of guests attending.
Hallet Oak Gallery Beautification Day will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. July 24. Indoors, the Children's Art Project will be led by Linda Cejka, and outdoors adults over age 15 will participate in cleanup projects. They need to wear proper clothing. Community service certificates will be provided for students.
On Aug. 7, the gallery will host a free Michael Windberg Demo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is open to the public.
More information is available at www.halletoakgallery.com or by calling 361-217-7030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.