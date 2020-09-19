The Hallet Oak Gallery, located on the square in downtown Hallettsville, will once again open to the public every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning immediately.
In December, the gallery will remain open until 5 p.m. to receive those interested in seeing the Christmas lights.
The gallery currently features 21 local artists’ exhibits in a variety of styles and media. In addition to the exhibits, the gallery hosts indoor and outdoor activities for all ages, including scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, and special events, while maintaining social distancing.
“Hallet Oak Gallery is a great place to see art, experience art, and create art,” said Mieko Mahi, founder of the Hallet Oak Foundation. “We are taking great care to keep everyone safe and healthy when they participate in our many activities. It’s good to get out of the house and see some beautiful works of art.”
Upcoming gallery programs organized by the Hallet Oak Foundation include:
- , Open to all ages, this art contest is for highlighting cultures of other countries, using any sort of media. Prizes are sponsored by H-E-B. Email a photo of your art to venue@halletoakgallery.com by Nov.10. Include full name and age.
- , every Tuesday, 1 — 4 p.m. and 5 — 8 p.m. Workshops by renowned artist Michael Windberg. Call 361-217-7030 for information.
- , Oct. 3, 8-9:30 a.m., Certificates for all who participate indoors and outdoors. Crafts will be available for young people to gain an appreciation for nature and beautification while social distancing.
- , Oct. 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., open house reception. New artworks from Moses Adams, Dianne Appelt, Blanche Cavarretta, Roy Cavarretta, Linda Cejka, Larry Charles, Erica Estrada, Mary Gullette, Debbie Halling, Ken Kopacki, Mieko Mahi, Paula Patterson, Dennis Pesek, James Phillips, Steven Pituch, Georgia Pohl, Phyllis Rivera, Timothy Sadler, Lois Weiss, Michael Windberg and Bria Woods. Buy a raffle ticket; winners will be announced at 4 p.m. This exhibit will be on display through Dec. 12.
- , Open to all ages; any media may be used on the pumpkin. Prizes for scariest, cutest and most creative sponsored by H-E-B. Email a photo of the pumpkin to venue@halletoakgallery.com by Oct. 24. Include full name and age.
- , Oct. 31, 5 — 9 p.m., Outdoors only. Family-friendly costumes welcome. Enjoy the gigantic spider that will spit out treats.
- , Open to all schools, groups, and people of all ages; any media may be used. Consider nature and the sights and smells that you enjoy during the season changes. Email a photo of your art to venue@halletoakgallery.com by Nov. 20. Include your full name, school/group and age. Prizes and awards will be provided by local business sponsors.
, Every Saturday, Nov. 28 to Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Artists prepared small art pieces that make perfect gifts for friends and family. Give the gift of original art for Christmas.
{span class=”print_trim”}
, Jan. 9, A New Year’s soiree with bar and light refreshments. Doors open at 2 p.m. for reception with classical guitar music. Meet the artists at 2:30 p.m. Live auction, 3 — 5 p.m. Festive cocktail attire suggested, $55 per person or $100 per couple. RSVP to 361-217-7030 or mail check to Hallet Oak Foundation, P.O. Box 662, Hallettsville, TX 77964.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.