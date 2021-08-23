Hallettsville Area Ministerial Alliance

Members of the Hallettsville Area Ministerial Alliance participating at previous Blessing of the Schools.

 Contributed photo

The public is invited to attend the community-wide Service of Back-to-School Blessing at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Hallettsville Football Stadium,

Music will be led by Sonday Boys + 1, and various pastors, priests and lay leaders of area churches will be involved in the service of blessing. The event is sponsored by the Hallettsville Area Ministerial Alliance, according to a news release.

The alliance encourages all involved in public and parochial schools, day schools, other private schools, and home-school programs to participate — students, school administrators, teachers, classroom workers, other school employees, family, friends, neighbors, members of churches and citizens.

This last year has been a difficult time for the nation and its many communities, and for schools, due to COVID-19, according to the news release. Being back to some semblance of normalcy, it's an important time for everyone to come together — to pray for and encourage one another, particularly the youth and all involved in their care and education.

People from neighboring communities are invited to attend as well.

For more information, contact Pastor Herb Beyer at 361-798-0155 or beyerfam@hughes.net.

