The roar of engines and scent of charcoal-grilled sausage drifted through the air at the Knights of Columbus pavilion in Hallettsville Saturday afternoon.
Cars, trucks and motorcycles showed up en masse for a veteran benefit car show and motorcycle fun run to help raise funds for the medical expenses of Nina Cooper, 28, of Victoria. Cooper, a Navy veteran, had surgery to remove a brain cyst in July.
In April, Cooper suffered a concussion at work and developed persistent headaches that would not subside, she said. Eventually a CAT scan revealed an unidentified mass on her brainstem.
“A radiologist found a cyst, and it started off small,” Cooper said. “They sent me to a neurologist, and with each MRI, it got progressively bigger and my balance was severely affected. I couldn’t drive. I couldn’t operate my normal day-to-day life without getting severe dizzy spells.”
Even though she had surgery in July, she is still not fully recovered, Cooper said.
“I’m slowly getting back, but I’m still dizzy. I get very tired, and it’s still swollen,” she said, pointing to a long scar behind her left ear.
Cooper’s sister, Stephanie Andrews Burt, 41, helped organize the event, which raised funds through car show entrance fees, food sales and a raffle, Burt said.
“It’s a mixture of homemade and store bought stuff for the raffle,” Burt said. She said that local vendors donated food for the event.
A car and motorcycle show appealed to Cooper, she said. She even owns a Honda Shadow motorcycle that she regrets she can’t ride for now.
“I like vehicles. I like the old time classic cars,” she said. “They have so much style compared to today’s cars.”
Cooper did not expect the support she received.
“There’s a lot of people that would come out just to support a complete stranger,” she said. “Thank you. This is really, really appreciated.”
