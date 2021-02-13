Home goods, jewelry, clothes, purses, oil paintings, photography, pottery, handmade knives, herbs and other food products are among the offerings that will be available at the Hallettsville Market Days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20.
Between 120 and 150 vendors are expected to set up shop for the day at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 321 U.S. 77 in Hallettsville. Some of the vendors will sell their wares in the hall while others will peddle their goods under the pavilion or the live oak trees outside. The event is in its 12th year. Admission is free.
“It’s one of the biggest market days in South Texas at this point,” said Cherri Fryer, the event founder.
Between 3,000 and 5,000 shoppers have attended the market days in the past, Fryer said. St. Peter Lutheran Church in Hallettsville will sell breakfast items including pigs-in-a-blanket, breakfast tacos, kolaches and other baked goods, and the Knights of Columbus will sell hamburgers for lunch.
“It’s really exciting,” she said. “With COVID-19, everyone is anxious to get out of the house and have something to do. It’s a joint venture with the Knights of Columbus, and it’s successful because it’s my business. I’m really motivated to take good care of my vendors and shoppers.”
Fryer said the fact that the event is her business makes all the difference in its success. She advertises heavily through newspapers and flyers within a 50-mile radius. To some extent, she also attributes her success to her location, referring to both the town and the venue. Her event attracts local people and out-of-town shoppers from San Antonio, Houston, Austin, Corpus Christi and Victoria, among other places.
“I take the extra steps in marketing,” she said. “You have to advertise to bring in shoppers. The vendors like that.”
Roy and Blanche Cavarretta, of Hallettsville, are owners of Gravel Road Arts. They have garnered awards for their gourd art, which they have sold at the Hallettsville Market Days for several years. The hollowed-out gourds are the canvas, and the artists produce their creations by carving, fire drawing, staining and coiling them. They count mostly on the out-of-towners to purchase their art, and they always end up in the black.
“It’s well-run. Cherri does a good job of putting it together, assigning spaces and advertising it — all very positive things,” Blanche Cavarretta said.
Lisa Shimek, owner of Triple S Traditions in Hallettsville, has sold her food products at Hallettsville Market Days for about four years. She sells canned goods including pickles, okra, salsa and jelly, and baked goods including dewberry and apple pie.
“It’s an established market, so people look forward to coming,” Shimek said. “That’s why it’s a good market for us, because of returning customers who look for us, and a lot of new faces that come through, too.”
