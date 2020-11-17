The Hallettsville Ministerial Alliance invites all to attend a community Thanksgiving service, according to a news release.
This year, the alliance is trying a new format. They will invite guests to join the pastors of all Hallettsville area churches at the KC Hall parking lot on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the “drive-in” community thanksgiving service.
Those in attendance will stay in their vehicles, and they will be able to hear the service by opening their windows or tuning their radios to 92.7.
"Together, we will give thanks to God with singing, and prayer, and scripture, and a helpful message," said the Rev. Melanie Monroe, pastor of Hallettsville First United Methodist Church.
As always, the offerings will go to support the ministries of Lavaca Assistance Ministry Board (LAMB) to help care for those most in need in the area.
"This year has brought many challenges, but even in the most difficult of times, God is always blessing us, if we take time to realize that," Monroe said. "Come join us in giving thanks to God for all He has done for us, for all He is doing for us, and for all He will do for us."
