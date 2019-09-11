Hallettsville student arrested for making a terroristic threat

An 18-year-old Hallettsville student was arrested Wednesday and accused of making a terroristic threat against Sacred Heart Catholic School on social media.
Hallettsville officers, in conjunction with the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety, responded to the location about 12:20 p.m., according to a news release from the police department posted to Facebook.
Lane Leopold, 18, was arrested on suspicion of a third-degree felony terroristic threat and booked into the Lavaca County Jail at 1 p.m., according to jail staff. He was released on bond three hours later.
Leopold is a senior at Sacred Heart Catholic School and on the football team, according to AdvoSports archives.
A third degree felony conviction is punishable by 2-10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
No additional details were available Wednesday night.
