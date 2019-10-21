Ghostly nuns in the Yorktown Memorial Hospital and a shadowy apparition in a bathroom at the Goliad County Courthouse are only two of the frights hidden in the Crossroads’ dark corners.
What other ghouls, ghosts and paranormal creatures await unsuspecting Crossroads residents?
If you have ever experienced such occurrences, tell us about the experience.
Send your story to Morgan O’Hanlon at mohanlon@vicad.com by Friday for a chance to see your own ghostly experiences in the paper on Halloween.
