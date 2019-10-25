Even your pets need a Halloween costume. So dress them up, take a picture and enter the Advocate’s newest reader photo contest.
The contest, sponsored by Uncle Mike’s Home Store, offers prizes of $200 for first place, $100 for second, and $50 for third.
Submit the photo of your costumed pet by Nov. 3 at VictoriaAdvocate.com/contests. After that, readers will be able to vote on their favorite photos from Nov. 4-10. The winners will be announced in the Advocate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.