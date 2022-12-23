Jackson County crash

Jackson County authorities were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on SH 172 south of La Ward on Wednesday. Two people were killed. A third person was airlifted to a Houston hospital.

 Contributed by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office

A crash involving two vehicles in Jackson County killed both drivers Wednesday afternoon.

Ler Htoo, 19, of Houston, crossed his 2017 Nissan Altima over the center line on SH 172 south of La Ward, colliding with a 2000 Ford F-150 driven by James Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Ruben San Miguel. Mutchler’s vehicle caught fire.

Both drivers were declared dead by Jackson County Justice of the Peace Cyndi Poulton at 4:35 p.m., San Miguel said.

A passenger riding in the Nissan Altima, Aye Htoo, 20, of Houston, was sent to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, San Miguel said. He is in “serious, but stable condition.”

A DPS investigation looking into the cause of the crash is still ongoing, San Miguel said.

The portion of SH 172 where the crash occurred reopened Wednesday evening, San Miguel said.

Leo Bertucci is a Report for America corps member who covers energy and environment for the Victoria Advocate.

Energy and Environment Reporter

Before moving to the Crossroads, Leo Bertucci studied journalism and political science at Western Kentucky University.