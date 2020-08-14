Crossroads residents should brace for a hot weekend.
Heat index values could get as high as 109 on Friday and are possible in the following days through Tuesday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service.
On Friday, meteorologists expect the day to be sunny and hot in Victoria. The high is 99 degrees with the heat index at 109 degrees.
"The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will produce heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees this afternoon across South Texas," according to a special weather statement from the NWS. "Some isolated locations over the inland Coastal Bend could see heat index values reach 110 degrees for a brief period."
Crossroads residents should remember to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks from the heat.
The low on Friday night is 77 degrees.
Crossroads residents can expect a similarly hot weekend, with both Saturday and Sunday forecast to be sunny and hot.
