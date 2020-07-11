Heat advisory in effect for South Texas

Because of both high temperatures and high humidity, Saturday will be another day of dangerous heat in South Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist are warning South Texas residents of another scorching day in Victoria and the surrounding region.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that will be in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for much of South Texas. Because of hot temperatures and high relative humidity, heat index values could reach 110-114 degrees.

Meteorologists advised taking caution if you spend time outside. 

