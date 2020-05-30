There is a potential for heavy rainfall late Saturday night through Sunday night as scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms develop across the gulf waters and move inland across South Texas.
Showers and thunderstorms will be slow moving with locally heavy rainfall possible, the National Weather Service said. The Coastal Bend is most likely to see heavier rainfall rates and accumulations.
Any high rain rates for an extended period of time may lead to flash flooding.
Between 1 to 3 inches are possible across the coastal counties, with locally higher amounts possible.
Several locations may experience minor flooding with flood waters capable of causing small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches to become swollen and overflow in a few places, but with little to no property damage.
Quick ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas with an increased risk of hydroplaning on roadways. Storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and overflow in a few places. Flood waters may prompt brief road closures.
