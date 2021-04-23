Hebron Cemetery Association will have its annual decoration day May 2 at the Hebron Church grounds from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who would like to make a donation toward the upkeep of the cemetery can mail the payment to Ann Seidenberger, secretary, 14822 Farm-to-Market Road 682, Yoakum, TX 77995 or Mabel Hickey, Treasurer, 1968 County Road 436, Yoakum, TX 77995.
Hebron Cemetery Association to host decoration day
- Advocate Staff Report
