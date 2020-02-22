The Victoria County commercial heifer auction continues to grow every year.
Commercial heifer auction chairman Joe Jones said the auction started with 13 heifer pens about 24 years ago and now has 116 pens.
“It has grown,” Jones said. “There is no doubt about that.”
Showing a heifer takes the whole family, and it brings them together for the annual Victoria County Livestock Show, Jones said.
The heifers are among the pricier animals up for auction, and the money helps the students buy next year’s project and save some for college.
“We have a lot of support from our local producers,” Jones said.
He said buyers can buy replacement females through the stock show and support Victoria County students.
Jones said students who show heifers can show in the market animal show, as well.
“They can have a second project that they can sell at the show,” he explained.
The students will show their heifers at 9 a.m. Friday for judging. Awards for heifers will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Heifers will be sold in pens of two at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Livestock Pavilion at the Victoria Community Center Fairgrounds.
The projects are purchased by one buyer, and the buyers can view the animals Friday before the sale.
