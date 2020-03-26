Help us cover COVID-19 by filling out a brief survey

Input from Crossroads residents is essential in our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why the Victoria Advocate is asking for your help.
Have you lost your job? Are you a small business owner struggling to keep your doors open? Do you not know where to turn for childcare while school campuses are closed?
We want to hear from all Crossroads residents about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting daily life.
Please take the time to fill out our COVID-19 impact survey. Responses will not be published without direct permission or voluntarily shared with any third parties, including government or marketing agencies.
If you’re a medical professional, public health expert, health-care worker or emergency response professional who would like to help inform our reporting, there is a health care survey for you, too.
These surveys should only take a few minutes to fill out, and will mean a great deal to the reporting we provide.
