Whether he was writing about survivors who courageously escaped death in the 1875 Indianola storm or Old Man Sutton whose ghost was said to watch over a pot of gold on Sutton’s Mott, Henry Wolff, who died at the age of 83, was a prolific storyteller.
Between 1979 and 2009 when he retired from the Victoria Advocate, Wolff composed more than 6,700 “Henry’s Journal” columns – many of them on an old manual typewriter – in his characteristically conversational prose.
Vince Reedy, who hired Wolff at the Victoria Advocate, said Wolff was a good reporter who churned out very accurate and concise copy in his early days before he developed the tone his columns would take.
“I was always surprised that he put out as many columns as he did. He developed a homespun, good old boy kind of style that people loved,” Reedy said. “He would get out and talk to folks throughout the circulation area and write mostly human interest stories.”
Reedy said Wolff was a major contributor to the popularity and circulation of the Victoria Advocate at that time. He spent a lot of time on the road writing about otherwise overlooked people and came up with a lot of interesting yarns.
“He was well known throughout the area,” Reedy said. “He got to know a lot of people, and they got to know him.”
Another former co-worker Janet Bishop began her two-decade friendship with Wolff when she worked in the classifieds department at the Victoria Advocate.
“He was an interesting man, inquisitive, and he was kind and friendly. He never met a stranger, for sure,” Bishop said. “He was so interested in history and everything about the area and Texas, and he had such a beautiful way of putting it into words.”
Bishop said people related to Wolff as if he were their neighbor.
“People always enjoyed his columns. It was like he was sitting on the front porch talking with you about things,” Bishop said. “He put it on paper the way he talked, and he enjoyed being with people.”
Linda Lees, who began working at the desk next to Wolff’s at the Victoria Advocate in 1970, said Wolff was more like a member of her family than a friend.
“Henry was a very outgoing person, a friendly person, one that was easy to get to know,” she said. “And he was a very caring person.”
Lees will miss their conversations.
“We talked about everything — our families, religion, history, people we knew or had known, the newspaper business … politics,” Lees said. “We didn’t agree on a lot of stuff politically, but you don’t have to agree with a person all the time.”
During the time when Lees was out in the community as a reporter, someone always asked about Henry Wolff, she said.
“He definitely was a celebrity of sorts,” Lees said. “His column was so very popular.”
Like every other friend of Wolff’s, Lees will miss him a lot, she said.
“He was a true old-style newspaperman,” she said. “When we switched over to electric typewriters, Henry complained about that. Even with those manual typewriters, I was shocked at how fast he could type and also the amount of copy he would put out back then.”
David Tewes, who worked at the Victoria Advocate and knew Wolff for 35 years, said Wolff was a mentor to him in the area of history.
“He was a good source of information for contacts. He was wired and pretty well involved in that area of the community,” he said. “He would find information that I never thought existed. I will miss his warmth. People were just drawn to him.”
Louise O’Connor remembers Wolff as a person who was always in search of a “wonderful story to share.” As a fellow author, O’Connor often would be tracking the same interesting piece of history or local story as Wolff, she said in an email.
“I remember Henry as someone who was interested in the same things I was,” O’Connor said. “We were often at book signings or historical gatherings together and would share stories, interviews and pick each others brains for where to go next.”
As project coordinator for Wexford Publishing, Tommy Tijerina crossed paths with Wolff at a book signing in 1989.
“At this function, Henry met many of the folks featured in the book, many of them were old-time cowboys, and Henry absorbed story after story,” Tijerina said in an email. “From that day till now, Henry became one of the cowboys, always writing stories with such detail and clarity, readers wondered how he did it.”
Wolff was one of the reasons Debra Chronister moved to Victoria. He was emceeing a Beautiful Burro Pageant when she visited the Texas Zoo to consider a job.
“Henry emceed that whimsical, funny event, and I thought any place that is able to host a Beautiful Burro Pageant, I will be happy in,” she said.
Chronister described Wolff as an incredibly knowledgeable historian with a dry wit.
“His laughter came easy, and he was just generally comfortable in his own skin,” she said. “He was always striving for greater knowledge and greater community. We were both chronically interested in everything.”
Chronister expressed her delight that Wolff had spent many happy years with his wife, Linda Wolff.
Linda Wolff described her late husband as warm, kind and honest.
“It is no surprise to me that he became interested in folklore,” she said. “One of his proudest accomplishments was being named president of the Texas Folklore Society.”
Several of his folklore papers are included in books published by the society, she continued.
Kent Grier was Wolff’s friend and investment adviser for 25 years.
Wolff was a stalwart of the Victoria Advocate in his columns and early reporting, Grier said.
“I don’t know how you write 6,000 columns and stay fresh, but he did it,” he said.
Wolff punctuated all of his columns with a sentence that was “typical Henry,” and the editors learned never to cut that particular sentence for space, Grier said.
“Henry was one of those old spirits that is seen a lot,” Grier said. “He had a perspective of things that went back for many years, many centuries, actually. His columns in the Victoria Advocate reflected that.”
Wolff also wrote books. Actually, Elmer Kelton, the award-winning Western writer, mentored Wolff at the San Angelo newspaper where he worked before coming to Victoria, Grier said.
“In his books, (Wolff) showed a diversity of talent talking about things of old and contrasting them with things of today, and how things had changed,” he said.
Grier continued that Wolff’s political leanings were unusual for Victoria.
“He was a very open, liberal, progressive Democrat. He was willing to share that openly with civil discourse, which also was unusual,” he said. “Henry was a treasure, in my opinion. His openness, his respectfulness, his difference of opinion, and just the way he was able to make his points.”
Peggy and Ken Titt knew Wolff for about 20 years and volunteered to help digitize his columns for the VC/UHV Library collection.
“I always admired him because he was a writer for the newspaper,” Peggy Titt said. “He put on no pretenses and was who he was, and relished the character that he was.”
Ken Titt said Wolff was a renaissance man. The two shared an affinity for the author Henry Miller.
“We learned that we appreciated the same types of literature. We often talked about Henry (Miller) and what a character he was,” he said. “I don’t think he had any enemies. You would not meet anyone who did not like him. That’s the kind of a guy he was.”
Ken Titt will miss listening to Wolff share stories about his career as a journalist.
“He was a down-to-earth, all-around good guy,” he said. “He will really be missed not only by his friends but by the people who knew his work.”
