A monstrous bride, a couple who speak in rhyme and a man-sized talking bunny are just a few of the characters theatergoers will encounter when Here Be Monsters returns to the stage for its first in-person performance since 2019, according to a news release.
The group will produce “Bubble Bunny Minotaur,” an evening of short new works created entirely by local artists at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
“Live theater is a medium that’s meant to be experienced in person,” said Randy Wachtel. “Although we’re glad that we were able to do the virtual show last year, we’re excited to invite audiences back for a traditional show in a more intimate setting.”
Similar to 2017’s “Slumber,” “Bubble Bunny Minotaur” will have the audience seated onstage for the show at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
While previous years’ shows have featured works built around a theme, this year’s show is a free-for-all featuring stories with different themes and messages.
“When we were preparing for this year’s production, the people I talked to assumed that we would have a lot of material to work with because of COVID,” said Nina Di Leo, a member of the theater group. “But we found that we didn’t really want to do a show about COVID. We all lived through it; we didn’t want to re-live it. It was fun to see the variety of scenes that we came up with this year.”
Admission to the event is free, but donations are accepted. Space is limited, so residents are encouraged to register in advance at monstershere.org. Some of the plays contain adult language and themes and may not be appropriate for all ages.
Writer-director-actors include Nina Di Leo, Sam Hankins, Amanda Heinold, Sarah Robinson and Randy Wachtel. Additional performers include Debra Chronister, Lisa DeVries, Ann Kapp, Meaghan MacKenzie-Rolfe, Jon Michael Sparkman, Hunter Mitchell and Walter Womack.
Scenes include “Audience Love Letters” written and directed by Here Be Monsters; “Couplet Counseling” written and directed by Nina Di Leo; “The Bunny Who Came to Dinner” written by Sam Hankins, directed by Randy Wachtel; “Dad’s Dead” written by Randy Wachtel, directed by Sarah Robinson; “Bride on Fire” written by Nina Di Leo, directed by Amanda Heinold; “The Minotaur Calls Bull” written by Sam Hankins, directed by Amanda Heinold; and “Bubble” written by Here Be Monsters, directed by Nina Di Leo and Amanda Heinold.
