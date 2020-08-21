The Here Be Monsters theatre collaborative will present “Monsters at Home,” an evening of short plays livestreamed on YouTube at 8 p.m. Aug. 29, according to a theater news release.
The production will include original work written and directed by Victoria residents, and a cast of local actors.
“Monsters at Home” will be available for viewing online for one week. Viewing will be free and accessed at monstershere.org. The company encourages donations to the Here Be Monsters COVID- 19 campaign for the Victoria County United Way in support of their efforts to support area residents and organizations.
Co-producers include Nina Di Leo, Sam Hankins, Amanda Heinold and Randy Wachtel. Additional performers and collaborators include Jill Blucher, Debra Chronister, Lori Z. Cordova, Lisa DeVries, Russell Fowler, Brandon Horn, Ann Kapp, Meaghan MacKenzie- Rolfe, Calder Meis, Hunter Mitchell, Kyle Nichols, David Schneider, Duncan Wachtel and Isabelle Wachtel.
“This will be our fifth annual production,” said co-producer Amanda Heinold. “We only get together once a year, so we were determined to put together a production, even though we aren’t currently able to welcome an audience to the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art. We’re revisiting some older scripts and adapting them to an online format, and we’ve written some new pieces that speak to this time of distancing we’re all going through.”
Sam Hankins, co-producer, said the group is producing seven short plays this year.
“Some are funny, some dramatic,” Hankins said. “We’re having fun experimenting and discovering what it means to make live performance at a distance. We’re all setting up in our separate spaces at home and coming together live, online.”
Co-producer Randy Wachtel said he did not believe in the distance theater concept at first.
“I’m committed to the live theater experience, that feeling of immediacy you get gathering a group together to share a story,” Wachtel said. “But I’ve changed my mind. We miss being in the same room with our audience, but I do believe we can still make art that has value for people, even if we are all in our own separate spaces.”
Plays include “The Right Time,” about magical creatures making plans for a big reveal; “Coronamoon,” about a late-night appeal to the moon; “Restless,” about a woman struggling with insomnia; “Lonely are the Brave,” about actors considering life without stages; “Spine Soup” about the recipe for making something out of nothing; “The Madeleine Moment,” about food and memory; and “People into Numbers,” about life at a distance.
The works contain some adult language and themes and may not be appropriate for all ages. The performance will be followed by an online Q&A session. For additional information, visit monstershere.org or email monsters@monstershere.org.
“It’s certainly a new and different way of working for all of us,” said co-producer Nina Di Leo. “We hope people will join us for the livestream on August 29 and will support our campaign for the Victoria County United Way.”
