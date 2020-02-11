Are you a fan of the University of Houston-Victoria Jaguars and want to spend Saturday night celebrating their spirit with other fans?
Here's a chance to win two tickets to "A Night for the Jaguars" at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622 in Goliad. The evening includes a 6 p.m. reception and 7 p.m. dinner followed by a dance from 8 p.m. to midnight with music by the Scott Taylor Band.
To earn a chance to win, all you have to do is sign up for our Sports Weekly newsletter at VictoriaAdvocate.com. We will select a random winner from those who have signed up for the newsletter by noon Friday. If you have already signed up for the newsletter, you will be entered as well.
