Warming centers are open at several Victoria churches and schools Thursday, as well as several food distribution sites.
VISD announced yesterday that it would be opening warming centers in the cafeterias at Crain and Hopkins elementary schools from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
A warming center and food distribution site will be open again at C3 Victory church, 1604 E. Crestwood Drive, from noon to 5 p.m.
The church, located at 1604 E. Crestwood Drive, will be serving hot meals and distributing a limited number of food boxes, said Trish Hastings, executive director of Christ's Kitchen, in a Facebook video. There will also be hot coffee and a place to charge electronic devices.
Son Valley Ranch is opening a water distribution site and warming center until 6 p.m. Thursday. The ranch recommends bringing small containers and water jugs for drinking water — the water will need to be boiled — and buckets to gather water for flushing toilets. Donations can be made on Venmo at @sonvalleyranch.
Free plates to go are available at Vela Farms at 221 S. Main St., across from City Hall, according to a Facebook post from the Southside Community Coalition.
Our Lady of Sorrows at 208 W. River St. is opening a warming station from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The church is requesting donations of coffee, hot cocoa, water and styrofoam cups.
There is a warming station open at Faith Family Church from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Hot coffee and charging stations will be available.
