Linda Janak will never forget her hero and friend Beau.
Beau, a long-hair Chihuahua, saved Janak’s life in 2014. The small dog alerted carpet cleaner Eric Smith that something was wrong when he stopped by Janak’s home.
Beau barked and ran room to room as Janak laid unconscious in her bed. She had fallen and gotten a laceration that caused an infection, Janak, 65, explained.
She wasn’t conscious during the time but she had no doubt Beau saved her that day.
“He was something else,” Janak said.
The Advocate featured their story on Thanksgiving Day 2014.
Beau, 15, died peacefully Tuesday after battling breathing ailments, Janak said. After battling the decision, Janak said she decided to euthanize Beau to end his suffering.
It started with a mild cough, she said, but it continually progressed to hourlong coughing fits.
“We did everything we could do,” she said. “He would cough and his whole body came off the ground.”
Beau’s toys and blanket remained where they have always been. Janak said she couldn’t bring herself to put them away.
Janak and her late husband got Beau when he was a puppy, no smaller than a TV remote, Janak said.
The dog followed Janak everywhere, she said. If she was in the shower, he would be waiting right beside the tub. If she was cooking in the kitchen, he would be lying on the tile right beside her.
A few years after adopting Beau, Janak’s husband died after battling cancer. Beau was there to keep Janak company, she said.
Janak said she doesn’t plan to get another dog or pet because nothing can replace Beau.
“He went through a lot of stuff with me,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.